3 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Horror Crash Inspires Kadoma Artiste

By Kundai Marunya

A horrific accident that claimed 13 lives injuring 23 when a Chawasarira bus collided with a commuter omnibus near the 152km peg just after Kadoma tollgate along the Harare-Bulawayo highway inspired Zimbabwe College of Music graduate Trevor Musara to record a song.

The accident which happened late last month, left Musara who lives close to the scene, yearning to console those who lost their loved ones.

"A lot of people lost their relatives that day and many are still grieving. I wrote the song, 'Dai Mandiviga' to give people hope saying to them death is a gift if you die in the hands of God," he said.

Though the song was inspired by the accident, Musara said the gospel track can console people in different situations.

"The song is still relevant in different disaster situations. It calls people to remain steadfast in their prayers and believe in God to take care of them no matter what they maybe going through," he said.

The recently released song also has a video which was launched on Monday.

Musara is a talented music producer who has worked with different artists including Tocky Vibez on songs such as "Rukawo", "Zuva Parinobuda" and "Gocha".

Before the accident, he focused his art in music production but felt like sharing his talent through singing to console those who lost their loved ones.

Read the original article on The Herald.

