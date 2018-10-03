Cameroon: Terrorism, Climate Change - Cameroon and Japan to Reinforce Efforts

Outgoing Japanese Ambassador, Kunio Okamura made the disclosure yesterday after a Unity Palace audience with President Paul Biya.

The already existing ties between Japan and Cameroon will continue to be strengthened in the days and years ahead. Speaking at the Presidency yesterday 1st October, 2018, the Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon, Kunio Okamura, who has come to the end of his duty to the country, appreciated the three years four months stay he had in the country, saying President Paul Biya and the people of Cameroon helped him to do his work smoothly.

Arriving at the Unity Palace at 12:40 P.M. the diplomat was greeted by a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Presidential Guard and after a handshake with the Chief of State Protocol, Simon Pierre Bikele. Ambassador Kunio Okamura walked straight to meet the Head of State, President Paul Biya for the farewell audience that lasted 50 minutes and which enabled both men to review relations between Cameroon and Japan.

As a mark of recognition and appreciation for the job covered by Ambassador Okamura during his tour of duty in Cameroon and the growing ties between Tokyo and Yaounde, President Biya offered the Japanese diplomat a symbolic gift. The Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary, who presented his letters of Credence to the Head of State on 11 November, 2015 said at the end of the audience that he felt sad to leave Cameroon after a fruitful stay during which he worked so well and made many friends as well.

He pointed out that he will continue to have good memories of the country. "I am somehow sad to leave this beautiful country, Cameroon after such an agreeable stay. I know your country and the President are going through a very important period and I feel so emotional that the President found time to receive me in audience. For three years four months that I have been in Cameroon, we have been able to reinforce existing bilateral cooperation between Cameroon and Japan," Ambassador Okamura told reporters at the Unity Palace.

Talking about the future of cooperation between both countries, he said they were already involved in the fight against terrorism and climate change, reiterating that such efforts will gain in intensity.

The diplomat has been to several parts of Cameroon during his stay in the country and within the period he either supported or participated in chairing ceremonies to mark development projects being undertaken by Japan and Cameroon.