Cameroon: Security Situation - Buea Overcomes Fear

The Regional capital of the South West remained peaceful on October 1, 2018 against social media-driven predictions of violence.

Except for an attack by gunmen in Bonakanda area, a peripheral village in Buea, in the early hours of yesterday, the major streets of the South West Regional capital, Buea, remained calm yesterday, October 1, 2018. The Divisional Officer for Buea, Wokam Paul Kouam, confirmed the attack in which a man was maimed of his hand and is currently under medication in the Buea Regional Hospital.

He explained that the attack was quickly warded off by the Forces of Law and order. The generalised fear of confrontation between armed groups longing for independence and the regular forces proved futile. Although shortlived gunshots were heard from some peripheries of the city of Buea in the later part of the morning, the central urban area remained noiseless and peaceful. The administration had taken proactive measures to install order.

An earlier communiqué from the administration had prohibited for two days (Sunday and Monday) all inter urban movements. By the same communiqué, the administration had banned public gatherings and stopped noisy bars. This reporter observed the major street of Buea from Mile 17 (entry Point to Buea) to the Police Junction in the administrative quarters and noticed a grave-like silence with no cars moving, no bars open, no gatherings and no persons thronging the streets.

Even Sunday worships saw reduced numbers in Churches. Inhabitants of Buea remained indoors and most schools remained closed. Many public offices, however, opened timidly yesterday with some workers running their daily duties behind closed doors. The major markets of Buea did not function as people had bought their provision since Saturday preempting a purported October 1 mayhem.

The reinforcement of the security apparatus with increased uniformed men presence also sourced the fear despite administrators' assurances that the soldiers, Gendarmes and Police were there to protect citizens and property. The South West Regional Governor even went to Bus Stations to sensitise wandering travellers not to take the risk of moving to unknown towns.

The major fear now remains that of the threatening cholera disease reported in the Northern part of the country. Reports from other major towns of the South West Region spoke of sporadic incidents. Phone conversations indicated that Kumba lived through prolonged shooting in peripheral quarters. No major casualties were however reported.