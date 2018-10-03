Uganda: FDC Split - Officials Given 14 Days to Declare Sides

Kampala — The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has given a two-week ultimatum to all its officials to declare in writing whether they are still loyal to the party or have shifted allegiance to the Maj Gen Muntu Mugisha-led splinter group.

Failure to respond to the directive, party secretary general Nandala Mafabi noted, "will be treated as renouncement of membership".

The internal audit is to help the party clarify positions of individual officials, especially after some of them identified with alternative political directions following the exit of Gen Muntu, a founder member and former party president.

Gen Muntu on September 27 announced a "New Formation" as a transitory political arrangement pending a new party he expects to launch before Christmas.

Prominent former and current FDC members, among them Ms Alice Alaso and dozens of the party's district chairpersons, attended Gen Muntu press conference last week during which he announced his exit.

Membership audit

Mr Mafabi in an October 1 circular wrote that "following these political events in the party, it has been decided to undertake a membership audit at all leadership and elective levels".

Although there is suspicion within FDC that some of its members and officials could be double-faced, it is only the party's secretary for Kamwenge District, Mr George Muhimbise, who has openly announced that he has crossed New Formation and is busy popularising Gen Muntu's political outfit.

Mr Mafabi in a specific letter to Mr Kasimu Kyazze, the party secretary general for Makindye Division, directs him to hand over office and property, among them, cheque books, official stamp, four desks, 12 cups, three office chairs, two tables and office files.

His reference to utensils immediately became a subject of giggle, ridicule and criticism on social media among FDC and non-members.

For instance, Mr Ronald Muhinda, a media aide to four-time presidential challenger Kizza Besigye, in a facebook post on Monday, said he would rather Mr Mafabi focused his energies to "addressing party members and supporters, not the quitters".