3 October 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Water Rights Group Angered By Supreme Court Ruling

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Supreme Court yesterday ruled that water disconnections by Local Authorities using the 1913 Water Regulations By-law (Statutory Instrument 164 of 1913) are above board.

This follows an appeal by the City of Harare against a High Court judgment in which a Harare resident, Farai Mushoriwa challenged arbitrary water disconnections at his premises.

Fear and questions have been raised on the implications of the ruling on citizens' right to water as enshrined on Section 77 (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

According to Community Water Alliance arbitrary water disconnections are retrogressive and not progressive.

"Moving forward, litigation against arbitrary water disconnections should also, on top of relying on Section 44, base legal reasoning on Section 86(2) on limitations of rights and freedoms. Local Authorities have other less restrictive means of achieving revenue collection, for example issuing summons. Future legal challenges against arbitrary water disconnections need to take all these arguments into consideration," said Hilda Rwambiwa national chairperson of Community Water Alliance.

Mushoriwa's court papers challenged substantive and procedural fairness of the water disconnection process by City of Harare.

He claimed that the by-law is ultra-vires Sections 198 and 69(2)(e) of the third schedule of the Urban Councils Act which have no provision allowing disconnections based on "the opinion of council on amount due".

Zimbabwe

Pay U.S.$100 Billion 1980s Massacres Compensation, Govt Told

The government must pay the Matebeleland US$100 billion in compensation for Gukurahundi and other outrages perpetrated… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.