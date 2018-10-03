Liberia: 'Callous, Unpatriotic'

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Bhofal Chambers has described as callous and unpatriotic recent statement in the public that the legislature sanctioned the printing of extra L$10 billion.

Speaker Chamber also disclosed that the former CBL Governor confirmed to the House leadership that there was no money missing.

The Speaker spoke to legislative reporters last Saturday when former Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay and former Central Bank of Liberia Executive Governor Milton Weeks appeared before the House Leadership on the ongoing missing billion Liberian dollars saga.

According to him, it was under the leadership of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf that those transactions took place; hence, she needs to be called in to help with the ongoing investigation in the missing money tale.

Speaker Chambers noted that the 53rd Legislature did not authorize the printing of additional L$10billion, rather, it only approved the printing of L$5billion.

He said the appearance of former speaker Nuquay and former CBL Governor Weeks was intended to seek further clarity on the printing of the extra banknotes.

The Maryland County lawmaker maintained that they are taking the billion Liberian dollars saga seriously as the people are also taking it.

He also said up to present, with all the discussions held so far, it has not been established that the Legislature gave any authorization to the CBL to print L$10billion.

Chambers pointed out that the Legislature has been able to establish that the communication circulating in the media in which the public is relying on, lacks logic.

According to him, the letter from the Legislature dated July 19, 2017, was the only letter and resolution that authorized the CBL to print L$5billion, hence it vindicates the 53rd and by extension, the 54th Legislatures.

Speaker Chambers noted that the Legislature communicated to the CBL on July 19, 2017, while document from the CBL for the printing contract of the money is dated June 12, 2017, thus indicating that there were prior and unilateral decisions from the CBL even before the 53rd Legislature gave approval.

According to him, former Governor Weeks told the lawmakers that the money came in before his resignation from the bank. However, Speaker Chambers assured the public that the Legislature will do whatever it takes to bring the issue to rest.

Meanwhile, Speaker Chambers has extolled President George Manneh Weah for inviting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to form part of the investigation team.