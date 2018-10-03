Liberia: Weah Applauds Guinea

President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Republic of Guinea on the official observance of the 60th Independence Anniversary of that neighboring State.

In the message to Professor Alpha Conde, President Weah, on behalf of Liberia extended warmest felicitations and best wishes to the Government and people of Guinea as they celebrate this unique occasion.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Weah further stated that as the people of Guinea commemorate their 60th Independence Anniversary, Liberians are equally happy to join their Guinean counterparts in celebrating this historic milestone.

The Liberian leader further hoped the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between Liberia and Guinea will forever be strengthened in the spirit of African solidarity as both countries work together in furtherance of the principles of the Mano River Union, ECOWAS and the African Union for the promotion of regional and international peace and security.

President Weah then prayed that the Almighty Allah will continue to endow Professor Alpha Conde with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads the people of Guinea to greater prosperity.