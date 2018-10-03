The defense counsel in the case of a man suspected of dealing in dangerous dependence products identified as cannabis, closed its case yesterday.

The state has been prosecuting Victus Makono, 53, for drug dealing and possession of drugs. During proceedings, Makono's defense attorney Joseph Garth informed the court they could not trace their witness, thus it will be best to continue with submissions.

Makono has been standing trial following his arrest in December 2009. Makono was arrested after police found three multi-colored bags containing 76kg of Cannabis, estimated to be worth N$228 000, in his family home.

The prosecution alleges Makono is guilty of drug dealing and drug possession for the drugs found in his family home on December 24, 2009.

During the ongoing trial, it was revealed that the police arrested Makono following a tip-off from a reliable source that he had Cannabis in his possession.

An investigating officer informed the court that a raid was carried out at Makono's family home in Katutura. Following the raid, it is alleged the police discovered three multi-colored bags staffed with cannabis hidden under the bed in the main bedroom of the house.

Makono, who was not present when the police carried out the raid at his home, was later called by his wife as per police instructions.

Upon his arrival he was informed of the contents found in his home, which consequently resulted in his arrest. Makono denied all allegations leveled against him by the prosecution by tendering a no guilty plea when his trial started.

In his defense he claimed the drugs allegedly belonged to a certain 'Rambo' even though they were found in his house.

Magistrate Elina Nandago postponed the matter for the trial for submissions to November 21. The court extended Makono's N$10 000 bail with a warning.

