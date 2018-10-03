Liberia: 'Revise the Failed System'

The General Overseer and Bishop of the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church in Congo Town, Isaac Winker, has urged President George Weah to revise the failed system in Liberia and build the nation.

Pastor Winker said the system in Liberia is a failed one and as such, President Weah must focus on revising said system for the betterment of the country.

The Clergyman, who noted that leaders are nation builders, told President Weah that his administration needs to lead without fear or favor if he must succeed as a president.

He said the President's first challenge has to do with the 'missing billions' saga that has taken center stage of every discussion in street corners of the country.

The Clergyman spoke Sunday, September 30, 2018 during the Thanksgiving Service organized by the Church in honor of President Weah for his safe return from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Bishop Winker also told President Weah to put the interest of the people and the peace of the country above all.

He called on Liberians to have love for their country and support the administration of President Weah.

At the same time, the Bishop has asked President Weah to take tough action against anyone found guilty regarding the alleged missing billions, pointing out that the President should add seriousness into the ongoing investigation.

In response, President Weah who described the Thanksgiving Service as a happy moment, promised to prosecute anyone found culpable for the missing billions.