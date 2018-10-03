28 September 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: UN Chief Scribe Hails Weah

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has applauded President Dr. George Manneh Weah for ensuring a landmark feat by guaranteeing political tolerance and peaceful assembly of citizens who recently protested against the government in Monrovia.

The UN Chief Scribe said the government's action has further enhanced the democratic credentials of the Weah-led government and further positioned the country as a fine example of a functioning democracy.

He assured the Liberian leader of continuous support of the United Nations institutions to the government and people of Liberia.

Guterres expressed the hope that the former UNICEF Ambassador, now President of Liberia, will continue to promote world peace.

In response, President Weah assured the UN Secretary General of his commitment to peace and development, adding "we are working assiduously to lift our people from underdevelopment through our national development plan, the Pro-Poor Agenda For Development and Prosperity."

