Uganda: Family Planning Users Are Murderers - Pastor

Mbale — Couples using family planning to determine the number of children that they should produce have been branded as 'murderers' by a pastor.

The head of the Pentecostal Outreach Ministries in Tororo District, Pastor Girado Olukol, explained that those engaging in family planning are running away from God's command of bearing as many children as they can to fill the earth.

"If the parents of the bishop of this church had practised family planning, he wouldn't be here. If the mother of minster in our attendance, Mr Micheal Werikhe, had practised family planning, he wouldn't also be here," Pastor Olukol scoffed at the congregation

"So, you people who are involved in family planning habits, you are killers, you are murdering, you are murderers," he added.

Against the Bible

Pastor Olukol made the shocking condemnation during celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of Chosen Church ministries, which took place in Namatala Ward in Mbale Town on Sunday.

Pastor Olukol explained that, in the Bible, God encourages his children to produce and fill the earth but that the people are putting controls on the same.

"God has planned for you. Stop destroying your children, produce and fill the earth as He commanded," he said, adding: "Family planning has far reaching consequences on the users."

He also castigated the reproductive health experts who encourage the use of family planning, saying they have their own selfish agenda to fulfill.

However, the State minister for Trade, Mr Michael Werikhe, said due to lack of resources, the government encourages that people have a number of children they can ably look after.

"As a government, we believe at least, we should have a number of children we can ably take care of," he explained.

Bishop Ben Nabukodi, the leader of Chosen churches in Mbale, acknowledged that myths and misconceptions about family planning are widespread.

"Use of family planning methods leads to health complications, something the health experts do not inform the users in plain language," he said.

However, some of the worshipers disagreed with their pastor saying the use of family planning methods has helped them to have manageable families.