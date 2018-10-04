3 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC Primaries - El-Rufai, Akeredolu Visit Presidential Villa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai
By Agency Report

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the visit of the two governors, who headed straight to the president's office, may not be unconnected with the outcome of the All Progressives Congress primaries and screening exercise conducted by the party's headquarters.

Both governors are members of the APC.

It would be recalled that Shehu Sani, a serving senator, was the only aspirant cleared by the national headquarters of the APC to contest for the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat against Mr El-Rufai's wish.

Prior to Mr Sani's clearance, the governor had endorsed his Political Adviser, Uba Sani, as sole candidate of the APC for the senatorial seat.

The governor had also insisted that party primary be held to determine the party's flag-bearer in the 2019 senatorial poll instead of the automatic endorsement of incumbent senator.

NAN learnt that Uba Sani, had since gone to court to stop Shehu Sani's automatic endorsement by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

The APC Senate screening committee also cleared Ajayi Borrofice, a serving senator, as sole aspirant for Ondo North Senatorial seat against the wish of the state governor, who had wanted to dislodge him through a primary.

The outcome of the governors' visit to villa was still unknown as of the time of filing this report as no statement or confirmation on whether the governors were able to meet with the president or not.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Nigeria, S. Africa, Angola Dampen Sub-Sahara Africa Economic Recovery - - World Bank

The World Bank has ascribed the slower pace of economic recovery in Sub Saharan Africa to equally sluggish expansion… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.