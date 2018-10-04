3 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Missing General - Army Cordons Off Community, Arrests Suspects

Photo: Daily Trust
Army finds car of missing General Alkali.
By Usman Audu

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday cordoned off Dura Du community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, where the car of a missing general, Muhammed Alkali, was recently found in a pond. The army also arrested some suspects.

The operation began in the early hours of Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the car of the missing general was found in the community's pond after some residents earlier tried unsuccessfully to stop the draining of the pond by military personnel.

A blood-stained T-shirt and a boxer short believed to belong to the general were found in the car on Saturday.

The major general was declared missing since September 3, when he was travelling from Abuja to Bauchi.

Since the discovery of the car, there had been fears the military could attack the community in retaliation.

Wednesday's operation is coming a day after the army assured the community that it will not carry out retaliatory attacks on the community. It had however urged the community to assist it in solving the mystery.

The military earlier on Tuesday discovered more vehicles submerged in the community's pool.

Kayode Ogunsanya a deputy director, information, 3 Division, confirmed the latest arrests in an SMS sent to our correspondent in Jos on Wednesday. He also explained why the military was taking the action but not why it was not relying on the police.

"It is normal that when you conduct such operation, some people will be apprehended. They were screened and sorted out based on the degree of their culpability at the venue. After sorting out, the suspects were arrested and brought to the barracks for further investigation," Mr Ogunsanya said.

When asked about the number of people arrested, he said, "at the moment I cannot ascertain the number of people arrested".

Efforts made to reach a spokesperson of the Berom Youth Movement, the prominent group which represents the interests of the natives, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

