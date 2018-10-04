3 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2019 - Tambuwal in Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sokoto State Goverment
Sokoto State Governor Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal
By Nasir Ayitogo and Agency Report

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday night held a closed- door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his Abeokuta residence.

Mr Tambuwal seeks to be president in 2019 on the platform of the opposition party, PDP.

Mr Tambuwal who addressed journalists after the meeting which lasted for about 50 minutes and ended few minutes to 9.p.m. said he was in Abeokuta to consult with Mr Obasanjo in respect of the 2019 polls.

"Obasanjo is one of the critical leaders of the country and it is necessary for me to consult with him concerning the 2019 polls, particularly on my aspiration to contest for the presidency of Nigeria."

Mr Obasanjo who led Nigeria on the PDP platform (1999-2007) left the party in the build up to the 2015 general election. Although he supported President Muhammadu Buhari then, he has since fallen out with the president and is working against his re-election.

The governor expressed optimism that Nigeria could still attain greater and enviable height particularly if the citizens vote rightly in the 2019 polls.

He advised that every component part of the nation should be given an opportunity and sense of belonging in the Nigerian context.

Mr Tambuwal also urged political gladiators not to make the 2019 election a matter of "do or die".

He described the clamour by the youths for increased participation in the governance process in Nigeria as " justified" considering the high percentage of their population in the country.

Mr Tambuwal called on the present leadership to accord them more opportunities to participate in governance process.

The Sokoto governor is one of the leading aspirants for the presidential ticket of the opposition party, PDP.

He is believed to enjoy the support of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who has a huge influence in the PDP and was able to influence the choice of Port Harcourt as venue of the party's presidential primary.

The PDP presidential primary holds in the Rivers State capital on Saturday and Sunday.

Nigeria

Nigeria, S. Africa, Angola Dampen Sub-Sahara Africa Economic Recovery - - World Bank

The World Bank has ascribed the slower pace of economic recovery in Sub Saharan Africa to equally sluggish expansion… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.