Photo: Stella Cherono/Daily Nation

Migori Governor Okoth Obado addresses the press on his alleged involvement in the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, September 12, 2018.

Nairobi — Migori Governor Okoth Obado was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital Wednesday, after he fell ill while at the Industrial Area Prison.

Governor Obado was admitted to the hospital's private wing but it was not immediately established what he was ailing from.

Obado remained in remand after the High Court denied him bail owing to uncertainty of the safety of witnesses in the trial where he is an accused in the murder of Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University student.

He is set to appear back in court on October 8 when his case will be consolidated with other co-accused persons.