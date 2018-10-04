Kenya: Strathmore Blades Clawed By Patriots

Kenya's Strathmore University Blades went down 72 -30 to Patriots of Rwanda on day four of the Fiba Zone Five club championships here at the Dar es Salaam Indoor Courts.

The students seem to be paying a heavy price for fielding a second string team after recording their third defeat at the annual event.

George Okoth, Reuben Muraya, Phidel Okoth, Pascal Nabwana and Darie Omondi are the only players who travelled to Tanzania who feature for the team in the top flight league.

The rest among them Keith Masinde, Robert Odhiambo, Jellan Oduor, Micah Kiplagat and Andare Gerald play in the Division One League as head coach Tony Ochieng struggled to explain the absence of regulars among them Joseph Ongoro, Peter Shilton Ochieng, Jose Bogonko, Brian Onyàngo and George Ocampo, all who have been very dangerous in the local league.

"I had no choice but to carry along with me these rookies for this high profile championships, but I am happy because the experience they are getting here will go along way in helping them locally," Ochieng said.

Patriots led 11-4 in the first quarter and 26-18 at the break, before engaging a higher gear to blow away the students.

George Okoth had six points, while George Omondi and Fidel Okoth scored five each.

Denie Ndayisaba top scored for Patriots with 14 points.

Blades lost their opening match 61-50 to Oilers of Tanzania and went down 57-31 to Al-Ahly of Egypt in their second match.

Thursday's Program

9am- Strathmore Blades v Wolkite (Ethiopia)

10.45am- KPA women v Wolkite

2.15pm- APR (Rwanda) v Equity Bank women

5.45pm- Smouha (Egypt) v KPA