3 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Former BRD Boss Kanyankore Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Karuhanga

Former Chief Executive Officer of Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), Alex Kanyankore, was arrested Tuesday over suspicion of favouritism and receiving illegal benefits in order to offer a service, offences he allegedly committed when he was still in office.

The Spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Modeste Mbabazi told The New Times on Wednesday morning that Kanyankore was summoned for interrogation on Tuesday evening after which he was detained.

He is being held at Kimihurura Police station as investigations continue, Mbabazi said.

"He was summoned to our offices yesterday evening. Investigations are continuing. He will be in Police custody until investigations in the case are concluded but he won't stay longer than five days," Mbabazi said.

In July 2013, Kanyankole replaced Jack Kayonga, who had been at the BRD helm since 2009. He was sacked in in December last year.

Kanyankole had also worked as the Director General of OCIR-CAFÉ and OCIR-THE, which were merged to form the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

Rwanda

Rwandans Feel Safe, Trust Security Agencies - Report

Most Rwandans feel they are safe and secure thanks to the strong working relationship between the citizens and security… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.