Rwanda: Former BRD Boss Kanyankore Arrested

Former Chief Executive Officer of Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), Alex Kanyankore, was arrested Tuesday over suspicion of favouritism and receiving illegal benefits in order to offer a service, offences he allegedly committed when he was still in office.

The Spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Modeste Mbabazi told The New Times on Wednesday morning that Kanyankore was summoned for interrogation on Tuesday evening after which he was detained.

He is being held at Kimihurura Police station as investigations continue, Mbabazi said.

"He was summoned to our offices yesterday evening. Investigations are continuing. He will be in Police custody until investigations in the case are concluded but he won't stay longer than five days," Mbabazi said.

In July 2013, Kanyankole replaced Jack Kayonga, who had been at the BRD helm since 2009. He was sacked in in December last year.

Kanyankole had also worked as the Director General of OCIR-CAFÉ and OCIR-THE, which were merged to form the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).