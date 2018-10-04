3 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR Forward Tuyishime Joins Rivals Rayon

By Damas Sikubwabo

Eighteen local teams have confirmed they will take part in the 2018 edition of the annual Taekwondo Ambassador's Cup slated for this weekend at Amahoro Stadium.

Rwanda Taekwondo Federation president, Placide Bagabo, confirmed the development to Times Sport yesterday.

He also revealed that, for the first time, Sudan will be represented in the tournament.

"We will have a record 25 teams in the tournament this year, including the Sudanese national team. There is no doubt the competition will be tougher and more entertaining than it has ever been," Bagabo said.

"There are eighteen Rwandan teams and seven guest teams from; Kenya, DR Congo, Tanzania, Uganda and Sudan," he further noted.

Foreign teams are expected in the country on Friday.

Full 25-team list

Rwandan teams:

ESB Kamonyi Taekwondo Club, Kigali Justice Taekwondo Club, Kivu Taekwondo Club, Special Line Up Taekwondo Club, Lion Power Taekwondo Club, Urban Taekwondo Club, Horang Taekwondo Club, Police Taekwondo Club, Kiziba Taekwondo Club, IYF Taekwondo Club, Better World Taekwondo Club, Light Taekwondo Club and Unity Taekwondo Club.

Others are;Trinity Taekwondo Club, Taekwondo Family, Kirehe,Dream Taekwondo Club, Dream Fighters Taekwondo Club and Nyamata Taekwondo Club.

Foreign teams:

Tanzania Police taekwondo team, Sudan (national team), Kibabi University (Kenya), Kisumu Taekwondo team (Kenya), Uganda Para-Taekwondo team, Kiambu Taekwondo Club (Kenya), Waithaka Taekwondo Club (Kenya) and DR Congo's Aigle de Fer.

