Rwanda: MTN Distributes Bicycles to Youthful Agents

Rwanda's leading telco MTN Rwanda has distributed 100 bicycles to its agents across the country to facilitate and ease distribution of its products.

The gifts are part of "Izihirwe" to celebrate 20-year celebration operating in Rwanda since 1998.

Speaking at the handover of the bicycles, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer at MTN Rwanda, Norman Munyampundu said that the bicycles, worth Rwf8 million, were distributed among 30 youths as part of 100 bicycles that will be provided in the districts of Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo in Kigali City. The bicycles will also be distributed across the country.

"Today MTN has provided bicycles to some of our agents called 'Trade Development Representatives (TDRs)'. The bicycles will facilitate the daily work since they are the ones who walk across the areas, seeking clients and partners," he said.

He added that the firm will also donate wheel chairs to facilitate disabled persons as a way to improve their role in economic development.

He said that there are currently 200 Trade Development Representatives across the country, adding that the number will soon increase to 416 TDRs across all sectors.

"This will ease the expansion and distribution work of products since it will henceforth take less time to reach our clients," he said.

Ephron Bizirema, the representative of Trade Development Representatives, urged the youth to make use of the bicycles so as to improve their welfare.

Alphonsine Nibayahore, one of the disabled female agents, said she is glad to have a wheel chair as she previously could not afford one herself.

"I am very happy that MTN considered me as it celebrates 20 years old in Rwanda. I could not afford to buy such a wheel chair. It will enable me to increase my clients significantly," she said.

During the three month campaign over 600,000 prizes will be provided, including free voice calls, free SMS and free data bundles, cash, TV sets, goats, speakers, phones, restaurant and cinema vouchers, cows, goats and 13 brand-new motorcyles.