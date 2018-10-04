3 October 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Arsonists Destroy MDM Office in Bilene

Maputo — Unknown assailants have burnt down the office of the opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) in the municipality of Bilene, in the southern province of Gaza.

According to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", the attackers broke into the office in the small hours of Tuesday morning, set fire to the premises and destroyed all the municipal election propagandas material they contained.

A less serious attack took place the previous day against the Bilene office of the main opposition part, the former rebel movement Renamo. The raiders broke into the office, but did not torch it. Instead they plastered posters of the ruling Frelimo Party on the walls.

Last week, the MDM and Renamo had complained that the police were failing to provide any protection for their campaign activities in the Gaza provincial capital, Xai-Xai. The police have now allocated just two policemen, both of them unarmed, to protect the MDM mayoral candidate in Xai-Xai, Judite Macuacua.

Macuacua regarded this as a useless gesture. "In the Limpopo market Frelimo members prevented us from campaigning", she said. "The police didn't even approach to protect us".

The party's mayoral candidate in Bilene, Clara Mucavele, said the destruction of the MDM office would not force her to give up her campaign. "We are not going to give up. We shall continue to work", she told "Mediafax".

She said the arson attack on the office was the culmination of a campaign of harassment, which had seen the destruction of MDM campaign material, and attempts to prevent MDM militants from campaigning in public places. An individual, whom she suspected was a member of Frelimo, had tried to attack here with a machete while she was canvassing door to door on Tuesday. Those campaigning with her rescued Mucavele, and immobilised her attacker.

The violent incidents in Gaza mar what has been a generally peaceful election campaign. In several municipalities, candidates of competing parties have agreed to public debates of their policies, and in Mozambique Island, in the northern province of Nampula, Frelimo, Renamo and the MDM reached an agreement on sharing spaces and avoiding violence.

