Mozambique: Prime Minister Asks Traditional Chief to Support Frelimo

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Tuesday met with an influential "regulo" (chief) in the northern city of Lichinga to ask him to persuade his followers to vote for the ruling Frelimo Party in the municipal elections scheduled for 10 October.

Rosario, who is in Lichinga as head of the Frelimo central brigade dispatched to assist the Frelimo candidates in Niassa province, asked Regulo Amussane to mobilise the entire community of his neighbourhood to vote for Frelimo.

"Nobody can stay at home on 10 October", said Rosario. "Everybody should go and vote for Frelimo".

"Let's vote for Frelimo because we have already seen what it does", the Prime Minister continued. "Did we not bring the train to Lichinga (referring to the resumption of trains on the line between Lichinga and the port of Nacala)? Did we not bring electricity? Did we not bring roads?"

The chief accepted the appeal, and pledged that he would indeed mobilise other residents to vote for Frelimo. "We won't accept the others. We shall vote for Frelimo", he declared, stressing that, despite his advanced age, he will coordinate with the electorate.

Other elders in Amussane's neighbourhood also pledged their support for Frelimo.

After securing the regulo's support, Rosario canvassed door to door seeking votes. "We want to continue, rather than start all over again. That's why we shall vote for Frelimo", said one resident, named only as Afate.

Rosario also visited the street in front of the Lichinga central market, and confirmed that the piles of rubbish that had been there a few days earlier have disappeared.

On the second day of the campaign Rosario had visited the market and the stallholders had complained of the rubbish. "We're tired of this", they told him. "Get rid of the rubbish first, and then we'll vote for Frelimo".

Rosario promised the rubbish would be removed within a week, and now it has gone. But it hardly inspires confidence in the present, Frelimo-run municipal council, if the presence of the Prime Minister in campaign mode is required in order to clear garbage from one street.