Zimbabwe: 3 Cholera Patients Treated in Mat South

Health officials in Matabeleland South have managed to treat the three cholera cases that were reported in Beitbridge and have also activated the epidemic disaster response plan in all the province's districts, an official has said.

Provincial medical director Dr Chipo Chikodzore said they have mobilised enough resources, including medication to deal with any further outbreaks.

Speaking during a provincial commemoration of World Habitat Day at Dulivhadzimo Stadium, Dr Chikodzore said the three cases recorded in Beitbridge had been successfully contained and that cholera treatment camps had been set at most hospitals across the province.

She said they had also carried out mock drills to prepare their staff in dealing with any cholera or typhoid outbreak.

"Cholera is a preventable disease that is used as a barometer of inadequate access to safe clean water and sanitation," said Dr Chikodzore.

"The provision of safe drinking water and sanitation facilities plays a role in preventing the spread of cholera and typhoid.

"Since that start of the outbreak of cholera in the country, we have recorded three cases in Beitbridge, which have all been successfully contained. We have put in place measures to effectively contain the spread of any further infections in the area (Tshapfuche). Our teams are rolling out various awareness campaigns and surveillance programmes to ensure we don't have the recurrence of the disease.

"Some of the initiatives include the promotion of basic hygiene and monitoring of all diarrhoeal cases in the area."

She said they were also worried about the lack of sanitation and ablution facilities in Beitbridge which stand at 22 percent.

According to Dr Chikodzore, the provincial medical directorate was well prepared for cholera and typhoid.

"Beitbridge has the lowest rate of access to safe water and sanitation facilities and the risky situation is worsened by the high movement of traffic in the area," she said.

Dr Chikodzore said there was need to revamp ageing water and sanitation infrastructure at most health institutions in the province, especially at Beitbridge, Gwanda and Maphisa hospitals.

"We call upon town councils and municipalities to look into issues of water and sanitation with the urgency they deserve.

"It is important that we put heads together and pool resources so that we address water and sanitation related challenges," she said.