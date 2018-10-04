Zimbabwe: Govt Receives U.S.$771,000 Under Cholera Fund

Government has so far received nearly $771 000 under the Cholera Crowd Fund after it appealed for funding to fight the outbreak of the water-borne disease, which has killed 49 people and affected 10 000 others. Speaking at the launch of the cholera vaccination programme in Budiriro yesterday, National Budgets department deputy director in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Joram Willy Pfunye, said the ministry was particular about management and accounting of resources hence creation of the crowd fund.

He said the rest of the donations, which were reported to have been availed by various other partners were pledges, which were yet to reflect in the Cholera Crowd Fund.

Mr Pfunye also said partners who were making their donations in kind were captured through a special system also created and managed by the ministry.

"As at 28 September, 2018, we had $770 925,80 in the Cholera Crowd Fund, $3 453 of which came through our EcoCash biller code," said Mr Pfunye.

He said the ministry received a budget of $63 million from which it has so far disbursed $15,7 million.

"From that money, $11 million was given to the Ministry of Health and Child Care and they are busy in terms of drawing down on that money, utilising it in various forms to respond to the cholera outbreak. The remaining $4,7 million was given to both the City of Harare and the Civil Protection Unit," said Mr Pfunye.

Stakeholders continue to donate towards the cholera fight.

Bain New Holland, a major farm machinery supplier, yesterday donated a 5 000 litre water bowser and two skip bins. Bakers Inn also donated six water tanks to be used in Budiriro and Glen View until the cholera outbreak has be contained.

World Health Organisation (WHO) donated cholera supplies of oral rehydration salts, intravenous fluids and antibiotics sufficient to treat 6 000 people.