Zimbabwe: Chigumba Sues Man Over Tweet

A Harare man, known for creating memes commenting on social issues, appeared in court yesterday charged with criminal insult after retweeting a message purportedly belonging to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chair Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

Shadaya Tawona (25) of Chitungwiza appeared before magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

The matter was remanded to today.

Prosecuting, Ms Francisca Mukumbiri alleges that sometime in August, an unknown person created an account in the name of Justice Chigumba, the complainant in the case.

He went on to post an unprintable tweet.

In the same month, Shadaya allegedly retweeted the message.

His conduct soiled Justice Chigumba's dignity, it is alleged.

Justice Chigumba was allegedly alerted by a friend who came across the message on Twitter.

Justice Chigumba does not have a Twitter account.

The matter was reported to the police.

Tawona pleaded guilty.

"Your worship I was drunk. I did not realise the effects of what I had done. I only realised it the following morning and I took it down."

Tawona will know his fate today.