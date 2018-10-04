4 October 2018

Uganda: Lyantonde Student Delivers At School, Dumps Baby in Pit Latrine

By Malik Fahad Jjingo

Police in Lyantonde District in central Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a senior one student delivered a baby and allegedly dumped her in the school pit latrine.

The school head teacher, Mr Aloysius Mawulugungu, said they were surprised to receive information that a baby had been dumped in one of their pit latrines.

"A student reported that she heard a baby crying in the school pit latrine but we did not take her serious until residents started convening at the school after information had circulated around. They started digging up the latrine after confirming that the baby was still alive" he said.

He said that they convened an emergency assembly and they discovered that the baby belonged to one of the students.

Mr Mawulugungu said they called police that helped residents to rescue the baby who was later found to be a girl.

Ms Kereni Namara, the Lyantonde District Police Commander, said police have opened investigations into the case after taking the mother and her baby to St Elizabeth health unit for treatment.

"I advise the school administrators to always conduct routine checkups of students to ensure that they are not pregnant or have no serious health issues," she said.

Ms Namara also asked parents to be cautious about the conduct of their children especially the girls because they risk losing lives while procuring abortions or trying to deliver themselves.

Residents blamed the incident on school administrators whom they accused of being unserious and wondered how a student could be pregnant and deliver a baby without school authorities noticing.

Mr Joseph Mukasa, one of the residents said that police should investigate the male teachers at the school because they could be sexually abusing the students.

"They were blocking us from accessing the school. If they were not hiding something, why were they trying to restrain people from entering into the school to rescue the baby? The school leaders should be investigated for sexual abuse," Mr Mukasa said.

