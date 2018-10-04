Namibia Exits From SA Cricket Competitions

A RICH tradition of 22 years has come to an end after Cricket Namibia announced that they had withdrawn from Cricket South Africa's provincial competitions.

In a press release issued on Monday, Cricket Namibia (CN) said it had 'taken the proactive decision to withdraw from the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup and the Provincial 1-Day Challenge for 2018/19 and have communicated this to CSA who have kindly agreed to this request.'

It stated that due to Namibia's geographic location and the travelling times required, it had become increasingly prohibitive with the increase in travel costs year on year.

"Similarly the total number of days required to compete, inclusive of travelling, has posed increasing problems for our non-professional players. For obvious logistical reasons our costs in these regards are unfortunately far higher over the course of the season than equivalent costs for our SA provincial competitors individually," it said.

CN thanked Cricket South Africa for having provided them the opportunity over the years and added that they 'looked forward to the possibility of reengaging in the future.'

"It is our intention to use the openings in our fixtures list to arrange matches such as to mitigate the time and distance challenges mentioned whilst retaining the integrity of our national competitive calendar," it added.

The CEO of CN, Peter Forster said it was a difficult decision but they did not have a choice.

"There were a variety of reasons and in the end we didn't have a choice. We worked with CSA to look at alternative arrangements, but it didn't work out," he said.

Forster, however, said it was not such a big setback and that it would provide new opportunities for CN.

"I don't think that it's a huge setback and we rather see it as providing new opportunities. Besides, the CSA competitions are not as strong as they used to be," he said.

Forster said they were still working on alternative arrangements which they will hopefully have in place by early next year.

Cricket Namibia is known to be going through tough financial times, but Forster did not shed much light on that.

"I don't want to talk about what went on before my appointment. All I can say is that since my appointment in October 2016, our budget was negatively affected by the exchange rate, but this year we have managed to control our costs carefully," he said.

Namibia's withdrawal brings an end to a rich tradition of 22 years after they first competed in 1996.

The captain of Namibia's first team back in 1996, Ian Stevenson said it was a big blow, especially for Namibia's young cricketers.

"The South African competitions played a big role in providing opportunities for our talented youngsters to compete at a higher level. But now there is nothing more for them to achieve at home, except maybe one or two International Cricket Council (ICC) matches and I'm afraid they will now pack up their bags and go elsewhere," he said.

A former president and CEO of CN, Laurie Pieters said it was a sad day for Namibian cricket.

"It's a sad day for Namibian cricket because the CSA competitions helped build the guts and the backbone of our cricket. They helped to make our cricket stronger over the years and it was a huge motivation for our younger players - one wonders what motivation there will be for the youth now," he said.

"I know CN has financial challenges, but I still regret the withdrawal," he added.

Namibia's continued participation in the ICC Cup is also not assured as the ICC still needs to decide on the way forward for the four-day competition. If it continues, it will only start after the 2019 World Cup.

Forster, however, confirmed that some other international competitions are in the pipeline in the near future.

"At the end of October Namibia will compete in an ICC T20 African Qualifier in Botswana, which will be followed by two more qualifying competitions for the winning teams before the T20 World Cup in 2020. We will also compete in an Africa Cricket Association competition at the beginning of November," he said.

Namibia will also compete in an ICC Division II tournament in April next year although the venue still has to be confirmed.