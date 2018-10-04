Namibia: Mother Arrested for Scalding Son With Hot Water

A WOMAN in Windhoek's Hakahana informal settlement was arrested on Monday after she threw hot water at her son last Friday.

According to the Windhoek City Police spokesperson, Fabian Amukwelele, the mother, who cannot be named as she has not appeared in court, had left her 10-year-old son alone to babysit his two-year-old sister on Friday at around 16h00. When she returned home, she found that both the children were not in the house.

"After 15 minutes, the son returned with his baby sister. The mother then demanded that the boy tell her where he had been. She then took some hot water, and threw it at her son," explained Amukwelele.

He said following the incident, the woman rushed her son to the clinic at the Black Chain Mall in Katutura, where he received treatment.

"She was requested to return the son to the clinic on Sunday for wound dressing but did not do so. As a result, the wounds became infected and swollen," he added.

Amukwelele said the family's neighbour learned of the incident and alerted the Gender-Based Violence Protection Unit on Monday.

"She was arrested, and charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. The state opened a case against her," he said.

Both children are currently in the custody of the Gender-Based Violence Protection Unit.

The incident comes after recent media reports that a woman allegedly burnt her step daughter with boiling water after she forgot to switch off a geyser on 16 September in Ondangwa.

The Namibian also reported in August that a stepmother appeared in the Lüderitz Magistrate's Court for hitting her stepdaughter with a piece of plank and an electrical chord for using her cooking oil without permission.

Amukwelele said the City Police wanted to send out a strong message to parents and guardians that there are better ways to discipline their children.

"People should not resort to extreme measures to discipline, regardless of what the child has done, as they might end up killing them. This is not how we are supposed to handle our children," he stressed.