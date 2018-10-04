THE Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating allegations that a top Swapo councillor at Walvis Bay abused a municipal bank card by spending over N$83 000 in five months.

ACC director general Paulus Noa confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that the commission is investigating Samson Nghilumbwa after receiving a tip-off from a whistle-blower about the abuse of a municipal credit card assigned to him.

"We are looking into the matter to see if there is any truth to the allegations [made in the letter]," Noa said.

Bank statements and a letter seen by The Namibian show that Nghilumbwa allegedly withdrew the N$83 000 from ATMs at casino establishments, paid for guest house services, and for alcohol this year.

These amounts do not include the N$28 000 Nghilumbwa earns per month as councillor and chairperson of the council's powerful management committee.

The whistle-blower wrote to Noa on 25 September 2018, asking the ACC to investigate Nghilumbwa.

The letter contained bank statements as evidence of the alleged abuse of ratepayers' money.

According to the letter, Nghilumbwa spent more than N$83 000 between 24 April 2018 and 15 August this year.

About N$44 000 was withdrawn at the Swakopmund Station Hotel & Entertainment Centre on 14 occasions, the documents show.

The letter to Noa said the municipal credit card that was given to Nghilumbwa for official use could be used to entertain guests while on duty.

The letter said the card has a N$20 000 limit per month, and is not supposed to be used to buy private goods.

"The normal or reasonable amount spent on the card would be in the range of N$3 000 - N$4 000 [per month]," the informant said.

Bank statements sent to the ACC show that Nghilumbwa used N$7 000 from the card between 24 April 2018 and 3 May 2018 to pay for a guest house in Windhoek, while N$6 000 was withdrawn from ATMs in Windhoek and at Swakopmund.

Bank statements cited by the informant said Nghilumbwa withdrew around N$20 000 between 7 May 2018 and 12 May 2018.

This, the letter said, includes N$18 000 ATM withdrawals at Walvis Bay and Swakopmund while N$1 900 was withdrawn through a card swipe at a coffee shop.

Bank statements submitted to the ACC show that Nghilumbwa withdrew N$10 000 on 12 May 2018 at the Swakopmund Station Hotel & Entertainment Centre. He first withdrew N$2 000, then N$4 000 on two occasions.

The letter also claims that Nghilumbwa withdrew N$16 700 between 10 June 2018 and 26 June 2018, and that part of that money was used at alcohol and take-away spots.

Nghilumbwa spent around N$40 000 between 5 July 2018 and 15 August this year, the whistle-blower said. This includes withdrawing N$4 000 at the Pizza Casino in Windhoek.

The Namibian contacted Nghilumbwa, who works at the Husab mine, and asked him if he was aware of the claims and the investigation against him.

"I am aware, yes," he stated.

He also said he had made arrangements with the municipality to repay the money, and that he had "already paid back some" of it.

Asked whether he regretted abusing the municipal credit card, Nghilumbwa abruptly ended the call.

Walvis Bay mayor Immanuel Wilfried, who is currently attending the land conference, told The Namibian yesterday that he "only heard" about the claims, and needed to first go through the records.

When told that Nghilumbwa said that he made payback arrangements, Wilfried said: "That is what he says, but I cannot say. We first have to check the records."

The mayor then referred The Namibian to Walvis Bay CEO Muronga Haingura, who said the council was investigating the matter internally.

"We learned about this from internal and external sources, and are currently looking at the relevant information and documents in the different departments," he added.

According to Haingura, different processes are followed with regards to queries about councillors as opposed to municipal staff.

He could, however, not confirm whether arrangements have been made by Nghilumbwa to pay back the money, stating that "it is possible, but we first have to make sure".

Only the chairman of the council (the mayor) and the chairman of the management committee (in this case Nghilumbwa) are privileged to use official credit card facilities.

"They know that it is only supposed to be used for official purposes," Haingura stressed. "They have been informed."

- Additional reporting by Tjipenandjambi Kuhanga