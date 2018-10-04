Senegal: Fijabi Goes On 'Sex Strike' Ahead of Abu Title Defence in Senegal

To prepare himself mentally, physically and psychologically for the defence of his Africa Boxing Union (ABU) Super Lightweight title in Senegal, Nigeria's rising star, Olaide Fijabi has embarked on what he describes as 'sex strike'.

Fijabi, one of the regular faces on the GOtv Boxing Night, will meet 31-year-old Senegalese, Abderrazak Houya, on October 20 at the Canal Olympia arena in Dakar.While Fijabi has a record of 11 straight wins without defeat, which includes five knockouts, his Senegalese challenger, Houya, has 11 fights, 10 wins and one defeat.

In his last fight, Fijabi secured a unanimous decision against Kazeem Ariyo during the 15th GOtv Boxing Night in Ibadan in July. The Senegalese, on his part, also won his last fight in March this year by defeating France's Aimen Souihli with a unanimous point decision.

Looking forward to victory in Dakar, Fijabi said he was preparing hard to defend his title. "I am preparing very well. After fighting in Ibadan, I was told that I would be fighting in Senegal. So I am in camp now preparing very hard. For the past three months, I have not had sex with my girlfriend. I won't go close to her until I retain my title in Senegal. I am going for serious business in Senegal."

The African champion added: "This is not the first time I will be fighting outside Nigeria. When I was still in the amateur ranks, I fought in London despite facing a different set of crowd. I believe in myself and my ability, and I am confident of maintaining my unbeaten record."His coach, Joe Mensah says the trip to Senegal on October 20 would be rewarding for Nigeria. "We will do everything possible to get victory in Senegal," Mensah told The Guardian.

Fijabi is one of the cool-"headed boxers in Nigeria, and he is responding well in training ahead the showdown in Senegal. Though we don't have much information about his opponent yet, we are not leaving anything to chances. We will win in Senegal."