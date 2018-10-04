Monrovia Club Breweries head coach Francis Sarploh says his team will defeat LISCR FC in the semi-finals of the 2018 Liberia Football Association FA Cup.

Breweries were paired against the title holders on Tuesday, October 2, at semifinals draw made at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Coach Sarploh acknowledged the fact that the match is going to be a difficult one, but he is confident that his team will edge out the title holders.

"This will be an uphill task for us and a 'crunch' match, indeed. LISCR FC are one of the big clubs and have a strong final base, quality players and experienced technical staff," Coach Sarploh said.

He added, "We are fully aware of the huge challenge and we have to work overtime to eliminate LISCR FC. The fact here is, to be a champion, you have to win big games and we believe in ourselves to beat them again because we are what we are."

Breweries booked their ticket to the last four of the competition, following their smooth 2-0 quarterfinals victory over Nimba Kwado, and will be expecting to repeat the 2016 history when they eliminated LISCR from the competition.

Breweries won the title on November 29, 2016, after defeating Barrack Young Controllers 3-2 on penalties. The team's former goalkeeper, Abdulai Coubalily, was the match decider after he saved two penalty kicks in the shootout.

Crucial as any semifinal game could be, it will be an intriguing encounter to watch as both teams only have their hopes on the FA Cup after dropping out of the race as title contenders in the championship.