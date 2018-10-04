4 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Africa: Nigeria, S. Africa, Angola Dampen Sub-Sahara Africa Economic Recovery - - World Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The World Bank has ascribed the slower pace of economic recovery in Sub Saharan Africa to equally sluggish expansion experienced in Nigeria, Angola and South Africa.

Specifically, while the bank identified the problems as lower oil production inAngola and Nigeria offsetting higher oil prices, in South Africa it says weak household consumption growth was compounded by a contraction in agriculture.

Early this week the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN's recent Purchasing Managers Index, PMI, report showed that growth in the manufacturing and non manufacturing sectors has slowed down.

However, according to the World Bank's October 2018 issue of 'Africa's Pulse', a bi-annual analysis of the state of African economies by the World Bank, the average growth rate in the region is estimated at 2.7 percent in 2018, which represents a slight increase from 2.3 percent in 2017.

The report stated: "Sub-Saharan African economies are still recovering from the slowdown in 2015-16, but growth is slower than expected, according to the October 2018 issue of Africa's Pulse, the bi-annual analysis of the state of African economies by the World Bank. The average growth rate in the region is estimated at 2.7 percent in 2018, which represents a slight increase from 2.3 percent in 2017.

"Slow growth is partially a reflection of a less favourable external environment for the region. Global trade and industrial activity lost momentum, as metals and agricultural prices fell due to concerns about trade tariffs and weakening demand prospects.

"While oil prices are likely to be on an upward trend into 2019, metals prices may remain subdued amid muted demand, particularly in China. Financial market pressures intensified in some emerging markets and concern about their dollar-denominated debt has risen amid a stronger US dollar."

The report further stated: "The slower pace of the recovery in Sub-Saharan Africa (0.4 percentage points lower than the April forecast) is explained by the sluggish expansion in the region's three largest economies, Nigeria, Angola, and South Africa. "Lower oil production in Angola and Nigeria offset higher oil prices, and in South Africa, weak household consumption growth was compounded by a contraction in agriculture. Growth in the region - excluding Angola, Nigeria and South Africa - was steady"

Nigeria

Akwa Ibom Creates 888 Adult Educ Centres, Gets 30,000 Learners

Akwa Ibom State has established over 888 adult education centres across its 31 local government areas. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.