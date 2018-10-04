Nigeria to Partner Korea On Job Creation-Ngige

MINISTER of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has spoken of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to job creation through bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea in the area of technical and vocational education.

The Minister stated this in Abuja when he received on Diplomatic visit, the Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Major-General In-Tae Lee.

According to him: "The Federal Government is not relenting in its efforts at job creation through renewed emphasis on technical education alongside vocational training so that Nigerian youths can be trained on how to repair and assemble information technology gadgets such as laptops, GSM sets among others.

He informed that Nigeria would be seeking two-fold technical assistance from the Republic of Korea in technical training for officers in his Ministry and technical assistance for equipping skills acquisition centres across the country.

Ngige said: "We are going to work towards a mutually beneficial bilateral co-operation which will buoy up the operations of Korean companies in Nigeria. We shall be happy to see these companies establish assembly plants in Nigeria, thereby helping Korea exploit abundant cheap labour in Nigeria while creating job opportunities for us."

Ngige intimated the Ambassador on the progress Nigeria recorded in Labour Migration, noting that the country in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, has set up some resource centres in the country.

The Minister requested the Republic of Korea to assist in equipping the centres for optimum service on proper migration advisory while facilitating the ease of regular migration for interested Nigerians.

Earlier, Major-General Lee said his visit was to share ideas with the Labour Minister on how the Korean Government can initiate a bilateral relationship to tackle unemployment in the country.

He expressed his country's readiness to support the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria on job creation.