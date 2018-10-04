Nigeria: Osun Guber - Oyetola Receives Certificate of Return, Vows to Run Inclusive Govt

Osogbo — GOVERNOR-ELECT of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday, promised not to disappoint the people of the state just as he vowed to run an all-inclusive government.

Oyetola gave the assurance shortly after being presented with the Certificate of Return as the governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

National Commissioner in-charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Osun, Mr. Adedeji Soyebi, presented Oyetola with the Certificate of Return at a ceremony held at state INEC office in Osogbo, Osun State.

Deputy governor-elect, Mr. Benedict Alabi also received his Certificate of Return at the event.

Speaking after he was presented with the certificate, Oyetola said: "I want to assure the people of the state that I will serve to the best of my ability and I will run all inclusive and participatory government.

"I will always consult the majority of stakeholders in the implementation of the policies and programmes that would have a positive effect on the lives of the people of the state.

"I will run a people- friendly government. The focus of my administration will be the welfare of the people. We are going to work together to ensure that we justify the confidence people reposed in me."

In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Olusegun Agbaje, expressed delight that the election was free, fair and credible.

Agbaje said: "It is important to point out that the successful outcome of the Osun State governorship election would not have been possible without the cooperation of the electorate who came out in their large number to vote for the candidate of their choice."

"This is a vindication of our repeated declaration in the run-up to the election that only the people of Osun State with their PVC will decide the winner of the election and not INEC."

"Just like the first round of the governorship election on 22nd September 2018, the supplementary election substantially met global best practices in the conduct of the election as adjudged by the vast majority of the stakeholders especially many party leaders in Osun State."

20 political parties endorse Osun poll

Meanwhile, no fewer than 20 political parties on the platform of the Alliance of Collaborating Political Parties, ACPP, have endorsed the just concluded Osun State governorship election.

The parties described the outcome of the election as the legitimate and true reflection of the wishes of the people the state.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, Osun State, leader of the ACPP, comprising the Advanced Congress of Democrats, the National Conscience Party, People for Democratic Change, among others, Prince Adesoji Masilo, congratulated the winner of the poll, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, advising him to run an inclusive government and regard the entire state as his constituency.

Masilo said: "Though the candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was leading by 353 votes after the first ballot, the total registered number of voters in the seven polling units were more than the margin of win by the PDP and theoretically is deemed to be able to influence and change the outcome if voting had been done in those areas."

"We congratulate the INEC for organizing a free, fair and peaceful election. We are not unaware of some lapses, including the bogus votes in Ede, Iwo and Ile-Ife. The results from Ede is more than the registered voters. We hope the INEC too has taken note and will avoid a situation where its staff would be overwhelmed by desperate politicians who want to win at all costs and will not mind subverting the electoral process.

"We congratulate the people of Osun who have freely exercised democratic right to choose their governor. We heard them loud and clear. The rest of us should go back to the drawing board and learn the right lessons on how to connect with the people the way the APC did."

"We must let you know, however, that we are appalled at the monetisation of this election by the PDP. While the rest of us were busy fashioning out a strategy on how to connect with the people, the PDP was busy spending money to buy voters' cards, buy votes and corruptly influence security and electoral officials. This is condemnable."