4 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Air Force Jet Crash Victim Gets Comprehensive Scholarship

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammad Bello, yesterday, awarded a comprehensive scholarship to 15-year-old Miss Elizabeth Elijah, who was hit by last week Friday's Air Force jet that crashed on her father's farm.

Though she speaks fluent English Language, she has been out of school for about five years due to the inability of her poor father to send her to secondary school.

According to some FCTA education secretariat's directors, who visited her at the Maitama District Hospital, the scholarship covers "any extent she can go in her education pursuit."

The Director of FCT Scholarship Board, Isah Rany, said Elizabeth is being fully documented and captured by the board.

Nigeria

Nigeria, S. Africa, Angola Dampen Sub-Sahara Africa Economic Recovery - - World Bank

The World Bank has ascribed the slower pace of economic recovery in Sub Saharan Africa to equally sluggish expansion… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.