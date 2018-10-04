4 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Imo APC Gov Primary - Okorocha Blasts Gulak Over Allegation of Kidnap

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — IMO State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, hit back at Ahmed Gulak, for saying that an attempt was made by Okorocha's loyalists to kidnap him (Gulak) in Owerri, during the Tuesday October 2 governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Okorocha spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

This is coming after Ahmed, chairman of the committee for the APC gubernatorial primaries reportedly said he left Owerri to Abuja because there was a plan by loyalists of the governor to kidnap him, a claim which did not go down well with Okorocha.

In the governor's reply, he said: "So, the question patriotic Nigerians should ask Gulak is, if you left Government House by 9:55pm and you claimed to have fled Owerri by 4am and considering the location of Rockview Hotel where he lodged, then, when and where did the kidnap attempt take place?

"And why should he be kidnapped when the materials for the primary were kept at Police Headquarters? What value would his kidnap serve anybody, since he didn't have any material and the primary hadn't been conducted?

"It is now left for Nigerians to ask him where he got the results with which he declared Hope Uzodinma winner. In fact, we do not subscribe to people talking about PDP when men like Gulak who left the party just few months ago act funny.

"It is a personal thing. It has nothing to do with PDP. Some people live. Some others exist. Those who just exist do not have souls and for them, anything goes.

"Ahmed Gulak and Hope Uzodinma had belonged to Alhaji Modu Sherrif faction of the PDP. That is the relationship between him and Hope Uzodinma.

"We also believe that those who sent him didn't have this information. But even at that, a former Political Adviser to a former President should have lived above board."

Nigeria

Nigeria, S. Africa, Angola Dampen Sub-Sahara Africa Economic Recovery - - World Bank

The World Bank has ascribed the slower pace of economic recovery in Sub Saharan Africa to equally sluggish expansion… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.