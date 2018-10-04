Nigeria: Charred Body From Jos Pond Not Missing General--Army Hqtrs

Abuja--The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that the charred remains of a dead man pulled out of Du Pond in Jos, Plateau State, is the missing Major General Alkali(retd).

A statement from the Army's website said: "The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a charred body purported to be that of the missing Maj-Gen I. M. Alkali(retd).

"The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the information is false and, hereby, dissociates itself from the viral picture.

"Meanwhile, the COAS, Lt- Gen. T. Y. Buratai, has commended the task force that recovered the vehicle of the senior officer from the Du pond. He has, however, charged them to redouble their efforts towards unraveling the whereabouts of the retired senior officer."

Recall that the Toyota Corolla car of the former Chief of Administration, who went missing few weeks after retirement, was traced to Jos and isolated to the Du Pond, after days of searching.

His car was eventually recovered from the pond by a task force put in place by Army Headquarters.

... one person missing, 16 cows rustled in Adamawa

Meanwhile, Adamawa Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that a herdsman is missing and rustling of 16 cows in Kademun village in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

ASP Othman Abubakar, the Command's spokesman, confirmed these in Yola, adding that the incident occurred on September 26.

He said: "The Command has received a report from Demsa Police Divisional Headquarters that one herder got missing and 16 cows were rustled.

"The incident was suspected to have been carried out by cattle rustlers and the Command is investigating the matter."

He said some policemen, who went to the area to douse the tension, were attacked and injured by some miscreants.

According to him, the Police recovered four motorcycles from the miscreants.

Malam Usman Ali, spokesperson of herdsmen in Demsa, confirmed the incident, but said 20 cows were rustled.