Nigeria: Experts to Proffer Solution to Herders/Farmers Clashes At the Nation/Tvc Summit

Experts to Proffer Solution to Herders/Farmers Clashes At the Nation/Tvc Summit

Solutions to the incessant herders/farmers clashes across the country will be the focus of discussion at the summit on conflict resolution in Abuja on Monday.

The major paper of the national summit, being jointly promoted by The Nation and Television Continental, TVC, will be delivered Prof. Daniel Musa Agary.

The paper is entitled, "Towards an enduring peace: Practical approaches to ending formers-herders conflict."

There will also be presentations by the Miyetti Allah and Farmers Association, as senior lecturers, Prof. Abiodun Adeliye, ofUniversity of Ilorin, Prof. N. A Gworgwor of the University of Jos and Dr. Eustace Iyayi of Institute of Ania Science, will discuss by Prof. Gwary's paper.

On the second day, there will be presentations by Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Ondo and Enugu states on their experiences and the effect of the clashes.

To serve as rapporteurs are Prof. Olukemi Rotimi, Dr. Kayide Samuel and Dr. Aliyu Tilde.

There will also be perspectives from the private sector and companies.

Also to play key roles in the event are Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who will be the chairman; Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

Managing Director/Editor-in Chief of The Nation, Mr Victor Ifijeh, in a statement, yesterday, identified the objectives of the summit.

They include provision of a forum to interested parties in the farmers-herders clashes to explain their perspectives and cross fertilise ideas; education of the public on the complexities of the situation.

It is also to disabuse the minds of the public of unhelpful stereotypical depictions; and assess possible solutions to end the clashes and establish enduring peace.

Ifijeh added: "There is, therefore, a need to seek a fuller understanding of the situation that will enable the crafting of better solutions that engender enduring peace in the country."

"A unique aspect of the Summit is that it will feature direct presentations and interventions from groups that are central to the issues to be discussed, especially cattle breeders associations, herders representatives, farmers associations as well as militant and other groups central to the Niger Delta crisis."

