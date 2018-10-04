4 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Investments in Telecom Sector Now Grow At U.S.$5 Billion Per Quarter - - NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said investments in telecoms sector now grow at about $5 billion every quarter.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, who stated this at the ongoing 2018 NCC Day, at Abuja International Trade Fair, yesterday, said the sector's contribution to the nation's Gross Domestic Product, GDP, rose to 10.5 per cent as at June 2018, from the initial 9.1 per cent in 2016 and that at the end of August this year there were over 160.8 million active voice subscribers with over 104 million being used to access Internet services.

Dambatta, who spoke through the commission's Head of Public Relations, Reuben Muoka, said the theme, "Enhancing SMEs in agribusiness through innovative technology," was in line with the ultimate objective of the commission to use technology as an enabler of the overall economic growth and development in the country.

He said the commission through the availability of information and education, helped consumers to make informed choices in the use of ICT services as well as protect telecom services consumers' rights and privileges.

Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, who was also represented by Mr Ayobamji Ojo, Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, said the commission facilitates deployment and use of broadband networks as a platform for economic growth innovation, job creation.and global competitiveness by fostering increased strategic support for technology startups and SMEs across different sectors.

The Director General, Abuja Commerce of Industry, Mrs Tonia Shoyele, said the theme was designed pursuant to the federal government's vision to diversify the nation's economy from being a mono economy, with total dependence on oil to other sectors, especially Agribusiness.

Shoyele applauded the NCC for creating an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry and ensuring the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country.

