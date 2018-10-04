Nigeria: 13 Feared Killed in Fresh Plateau Attack

Jos — No fewer than 13 persons have been reported killed in a suspected Tuesday night attack in Jol village of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Management Committee Chairman of Riyom, Hon. Emmanuel Danboyi Jugu confirmed to journalists that some of the victims had been buried in a mass grave on Wednesday afternoon.

Jugu said, "10 of the victims have been given a mass burial, three other corpses were discovered on Wednesday."

The special security task force in Plateau, Operation Safe Haven said it was making efforts to verify the report and therefore could not make any confirmation at the time of filing this report.

The Plateau State Police Public Relations officer, DSP Mathias Terna when contacted, also told Journalists that he was yet to get details of the attack from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).