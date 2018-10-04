4 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 13 Feared Killed in Fresh Plateau Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lami Sadiq

Jos — No fewer than 13 persons have been reported killed in a suspected Tuesday night attack in Jol village of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Management Committee Chairman of Riyom, Hon. Emmanuel Danboyi Jugu confirmed to journalists that some of the victims had been buried in a mass grave on Wednesday afternoon.

Jugu said, "10 of the victims have been given a mass burial, three other corpses were discovered on Wednesday."

The special security task force in Plateau, Operation Safe Haven said it was making efforts to verify the report and therefore could not make any confirmation at the time of filing this report.

The Plateau State Police Public Relations officer, DSP Mathias Terna when contacted, also told Journalists that he was yet to get details of the attack from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

Nigeria

Nigeria, S. Africa, Angola Dampen Sub-Sahara Africa Economic Recovery - - World Bank

The World Bank has ascribed the slower pace of economic recovery in Sub Saharan Africa to equally sluggish expansion… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.