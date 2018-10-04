4 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Zamfara - Marafa Backs NWC Decision On APC Primary, Blames Yari for Violence

By Shehu Umar

Gusau — Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has thrown his weight behind the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress to cancel Thursday's Governorship primary in Zamfara state.

The decision followed the recommendation of Eng Abu Fari-led governorship primary committee for Zamfara state.

He said the call for the continuation of the poll despite the violence "orchestrated by Yari and his co- travellers" was the height of lawlessness, and wickedness.

He said the Primary election was postponed thrice and that after an exhaustive meeting with all security agencies, nine aspirants, INEC and the Committee sent from Abuja on Tuesday, it was unanimously agreed that the election should hold yesterday, Wednesday.

He added that shortly after the distribution of election materials, the aspirant agents raised alarm that the ballot papers given to them were not up to 10 per cent of the registered party members in their wards.

Marafa noted that the development forced the committee chairman to summon an emergency meeting in the office of the CP to address the issue.

Nigeria

