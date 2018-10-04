Nigeria: Bauchi - APC Senate Primaries Concluded, Results to Be Announced Soon

Bauchi — The All Progressives Congress (APC) senate primaries held on Wednesday has been concluded by the party.

However, the results for the three senatorial districts of Bauchi South, Bauchi Central and Bauchi North are yet to be announced.

An official of the party who spoke to our reporter on telephone Thursday said that the results will be announced at three centers.

According to him, the centres are Bauchi for Bauchi South Senatorial district, Darazo for Bauchi Central and Azare for Bauchi North.

He said that the results are expected to be announced any moment.

For Thursday's House of Representatives ticket primaries, the APC official said that they have already prepared and are only waiting for the senate primaries results to be announced.

Meanwhile, it was reported that one of the Bauchi Central Senate ticket aspirant has allegedly mobilized over 500 thugs to disrupt the announcement of the result in Darazo.

The aspirant had earlier been accused of sponsoring thugs on Wednesday who engaged in results sheets snatching and intimidation of supporters of the other aspirants in Ganjuwa and Darazo local government areas particularly Bappah Aliyu Misau, who was leading the race as at yesterday.

One of Bappah's close political supporter Abdullahi Maikano popularly known as Black was allegedly threatened.

"I was called by some persons who told me that, I will be killed and that they will kill me if I go to Darazo. Unknown to them, I was with my lawyer at the time and I put my phone on hands free and recorded everything."

" We are on our way to the police headquarters to report and have some police to escort us to Darazo where the results will be announced," he said.

It was also gathered that, one person was attacked and injured by thugs in Darazo and has been hospitalized

More details soon...