Nigeria: APC Primary - Unknown Gunmen Abduct Suleja Council Boss

Ahead of the APC primary for the federal house of representatives scheduled to take place on Thursday, there was palpable tension in Suleja after a reported abduction of the council boss Malam Abdullahi Nuhu Maje on Wednesday night.

The primary election is coming after previous postponement, and it has since created a harsh political rivalry between the incumbent Abubakar Lado who is seeking a second term and the council chairman of Tafa, Ado Abubakar, his opponent for the ticket in APC.

Sources who spoke to Daily Trust have revealed that Maje was abducted around 11 pm last night close to a hotel in the town by some unknown men who claimed to be security men from the police force headquarters. The council boss left for Maje his home town to drop some party leaders in the company of two mobile policemen after a political meeting around.

"But before he returned back to Suleja where he lives, the abductors stormed the hotel premises and ordered all our associates including some serving councilors to identify themselves. But after the councilors showed their identities to the abductors, they insisted that they should call the chairman to confirm them as his councilor. The chairman decided to come down himself, and on arrival they put him in their vehicle and left the scene filling the air with gunshots".