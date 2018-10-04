Somalia: Ex Alshabab Deputy Leader Arrives in Baidoa for Election Campaign

Former Alshabab leader Mukhtar Roobow (Abuu Mansuur ) has arrived in Baido south west state city for a series of meetings to consolidate his supports at the South West city and bolster his presidential bid.

Mr Roobow, who is being hosted by some south west MPs arrived at the city shortly after 10 am on spacial flight

Robow left Al-Shabaab last year after a difference in strategy and tactics lead to his rogue camp to be pinned down by the militants outside his stronghold in Hudur, Bakool. The former rebel commander was allegedly demanded by Al-Shabaab to rejoin their group or face their wrath but rejected the ultimatum. Robow successfully negotiated his surrender to government forces and was airlifted to Mogadishu.