Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Creates 888 Adult Educ Centres, Gets 30,000 Learners

Uyo — Akwa Ibom State has established over 888 adult education centres across its 31 local government areas.

Speaking during the South-South meeting of Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) held in Uyo, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Victor Inoka, said the government would ensure that Sustainable Development Goal 4, aimed at eradicating mediocrity and illiteracy by the 2030, is achieved.

He noted that the government has established over 888 adult education centres across the 31 LGAs.

He said though different intervention programmes have made adult literacy programmes attractive in the state, more has to be done to sustain the tempo.

He said the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) played a part in the payment of facilitators and establishment of centres in the state.

The commissioner, who said the centres have over 30,000 learners, added that the state is still in need of more support, particularly in vocational and skill acquisition equipment from donor agencies and assistance in the payment of facilitators.

"I also want to thank other literacy support organizations like

Nigerian Girls Guide, Rotary Club of Uyo, Shelter Afrique and FOSMACIN for their donation of books and learning materials," he stated.

Also speaking, the state chairman of NOGALSS, Mr. Michael Okon, explained that free and compulsory education policy of the state would boost the adult and non-formal education sector.