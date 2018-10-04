East Africa: Eabc Gets New Interim Boss

THE East African Business Council (EABC) Board of Directors has appointed Mr Peter Mathuki to be its acting Executive Director and take over all duties with immediate effect following resignation of Ms Lilian Awinja from the position.

"We are convinced that his expertise and network will play a key role in strengthening the secretariat to advocate and support our vision of a borderless East Africa for business and investment," said EABC Director, Mr John Bosco Rusagara in a statement.

The Board of Directors of EABC represented by its Chairman, Mr Nicholas Nesbitt, said that Mr Mathuki was appointed after internal deliberations and he took office from October 1.

Mr Rusagara said that Mr Mathuki's strong and high-level international network will support and boost the operations and activities of EABC.

He will guide and support the EABC Secretariat in strengthening the governmental, legislative and business networks as well as promote membership and resource mobilization for a whole new line of activities.