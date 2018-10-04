LACK of funds for calling witnesses yesterday forced the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court to adjourn the hearing of 3.6bn/- fraud and money laundering trial of former Chief Accountant with Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Geofrey Gugai and three others.

Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba was scheduled to continue hearing the case before the Dar es Salaam Court, but he postponed the session to October 15, 2018, having been informed by the prosecution that witnesses could not be brought due to failure by the court to pay them.

Senior State Attorney Pius Hilla, for the prosecution, had earlier informed the court that witnesses outside Dar es Salaam had been paraded.

He however submitted that the witnesses didn't attend the session because the Chief Court Administrator (CCA) had no funds to incur their travel expenses.

"We have however secured assurance from him (CCA) that payments to the witnesses will be effected subject to funds availability... therefore, the witnesses failed to show up because they could not incur their own travel expenses," the trial attorney submitted, assisted by PCCB officer Vitalis Peter.

In his response to the prosecution submissions, defense advocate Alex Mgongolwa advised the court to summon witnesses who do not need permits or residing in Dar es Salaam to expedite the case hearing. Adjourning the trial, the magistrate assured the parties that the court will consult with the CCD to look for funds from elsewhere to facilitate the availability of witnesses.

Other accused persons jointly charged with Gugai are George Makaranga, Leonard Aloys and Yasin Katera, who are all businessmen dealing with different activities.

It is alleged that between January 2005 and December 2015 in the city, being a public officer employed by the PCCB, Gugai owned properties valued at 3,634,961,105/02 that are disproportionate to his present and past lawful income amounting to 852,183,160/46.

The prosecution alleges that the accused was unable to provide satisfactory explanation as to how such properties came under his ownership.

The court heard further that between January and June 2016 in the city, with intent to defraud, Gugai forged 14 sale agreements for different plots.

It's alleged that the accused purported to show that on different dates prior to the said period of time he had sold the plots to different people, while it was untrue.

Persons named to have bought the plots, according to the charge sheet, are Zena Mgallah, Saleh Asas, Arif Premji, Edith Mbatia, Manwal Masalakulangwa, Rose Abdallah and Patrick Magesa.

The plots, the prosecution alleges, are at Mbweni JKT, Gomba Arumeru District, Ununio Kinondoni, Mwambani and Mwakidila Magaoni Tanga, Mwarongo Tanga, Bunju, Kaole Bagamoyo, Buyuni Temeke, Be- Centre and Itega in Dodoma and Nyegezi Mwanza.

It's further alleged that Gugai disguised the establishment of true ownership of the plots, representing that they were owned by other people, knowing that the properties were proceeds of corruption offence of possessing unexplained property.