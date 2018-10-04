Tanzania: Eye Screening Service for Local Communities At North Mara Gold Mine Launched

A 12- day eye screening service targeting local communities living in 11 villages surrounding North Mara Gold Mine was launched here early this week.

More than 3000 citizens are expected to have their eyes undergo medical checkup during the exercise, according to a press release provided by North Mara Gold Mine.

"We are happy to see that people have turned up to get this service that begins October 2 to October 17", said Mr Richard Ojendo, the Sustainable Communities Manager at North Mara Gold Mine.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign , Mr Ojendo said the gold mine which is operated by Acacia Mining will foot the costs of the service .

"The mine will foot the costs so that you can get services close to your homes", Mr Ojendo said in Nyamongo on Tuesday .

In order to reach many people, the service, he said, will be provided in five stations, which are Nyamwaga, Nyarwana, Genkuri, Kerende and Nyangoto.

The locations are public health facilities that serve communities living near the mine. Government health officials in Mara region said the region is facing a critical shortage of eye medical specialists.

Thus, they thanked the mining company for the support which is seen as a relief for ordinary citizens who cannot meet travelling costs to look for eye screening services from hospitals located outside the region.

"This is an important service, especially for our region which has a shortage of eye specialists. People should turn up and access the service," Acting Mara Regional Medical Officer, Dr Nila Jackson said.

Dr Jackson said people who will be found with eye complication problems will be assisted with various treatments, including getting eyeglasses.

North Mara Gold Mine Acting General Manager, Mr Festo Shayo said the mine will continue supporting the local communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The mine sponsors the eye screening camp in the villages each year.

Besides that, the mining company says it has invested over 1.6 million USD to finance implementation of health projects that mostly involved construction and upgrading of public health facilities in the villages, according to its latest press release that was made available to the 'Daily News' during the event.