4 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Tanzania EAC's Number Two in Anti-Graft Battle

By Hazla Omar in Arusha

TANZANIA ranks second after Rwanda in the ongoing war against corruption among the six East African Community member states, it has been observed in Arusha.

The Minister of State, President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr George Mkuchika, quoted from a report from Transparency International which has placed the country in the second position after Rwanda in addressing and tackling issues of graft in the East African Community.

"In the wake of that, the country's revenue collection has jumped from 800 billion/- to over 1.3 trillion/- per month," said Mr Mkuchika, adding that,efforts were in sync with controlling smuggling of resources, citing the wall around Mirerani mines in Simanjiro District in Arusha Region.

"We are now controlling the precious Tanzanite gemstones that were being smuggled out of the country at alarming rate," stated Mr Mkuchika.

The minister was addressing delegates in the ongoing 'African Anti-Corruption Dialogue', taking place in Arusha, for three days and under the theme 'Towards the Development of an African Anti-Corruption Measurement.'

More than 100 delegates from over 25 countries in Africa are attending the dialogue taking place for three days.

"The dialogue works to hatch a collaboration between anti-corruption agencies on the continent in their joint fight against cases of graft," explained the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUAB) Executive Secretary Ms Charity Hanene Nchimunya.

She expressed the view that corruption was the key obstacle for development and provision of good and social services therefore all countries in Africa need to take drastic measurements against cases of graft. if they are to make any strides in achieving their respective development goals.

On his part, the head of antigraft training department at Saint John's University of Tanzania in Dodoma, Dr Alfred Sebahene, said the war against corruption must be inculcated into young citizens' minds right from grassroots levels.

To that end, he added, primary, secondary and tertiary institutes of education should introduce the subjects in schools.

