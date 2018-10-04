Tanzania: Njombe Farmers Assured Reliable Milk Market

FARMERS at Itulike Village, Ramadhani Ward in Njombe Region have commended Asas Dairies Limited for the good arrangement in buying milk that contributed to increased income.

They urged all livestock keepers to work under cooperatives as efficient platform that can provide them more opportunities for growth including access to finance from commercial lenders.

Livestock keeper, Ms Prisca Mligo said here that she was glad for having reliable milk market saying before Asas arrangement, the market for milk in the area was uncertain and very low.

"There is need for the government to make sure that livestock keepers are well organized in cooperatives to avoid being inflicted by speculators when selling milk," she said.

She added, "We would like to ask the government to help organizing farmers not in cooperatives because the market is not monitored and risking for supply of poor quality milk."

On her side, Ms Deborah Jumbe who started keeping cows in the past 12 years said has been getting 40 litres of milk daily from her three cows out of the eight cows she is keeping and thus she receives payments twice from the firm.

"My expectation is to increase milk production to 50 litres daily from 40 litres because I have changed the breed of cows through insemination," she said this is due to the availability of the reliable market.

"The benefit we have received from trading with Asas is the fact that we are paid in time and the company is supporting us with extension services and modern methods of livestock keeping," she said.

She said that Asas has also been supporting livestock keepers by facilitating access to food supplements at affordable prices.

She prefers high breed cows because of their ability to produce more milk when compared to traditional ones.