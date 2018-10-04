Tanzania: Ministry Establishes Desk to Boost Performance

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has established a private sector desk with a view to facilitating service delivery and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracies for them to serve the public better.

Speaking at the launch of the desk recently, the Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina said his ministry believes the desk would be a catalyst for improving performance in their public work and contribute adequately to the national coffers.

According to the minister, the desk would help eliminate red tapes, which impact negatively on the sectors, equally, he thanked the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Water, the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot), Aspires and the Usaid for their contribution in the inauguration.

In 2017, he explained, livestock and fisheries sectors had contributed to the gross domestic product by 6.9 per cent (for livestock) and 2.2 per cent (for fisheries), describing the contribution of the two sectors as insignificant in comparison to the enormity of their resources.

"Tanzania is believed to have 30.5 millions of cattle but the life of farmers has hardly changed," the Minister pointed out.

He noted that in 2017 Tanzania was known to have 10.8 million of goats, 5.3 million of sheep, 38.2 million of poultry (out of which 36.6 million was improved stock), 1.9 million of pigs and 595,160 donkeys.

He noted that Tanzania's Exclusive Economic Zone was 223,000 square kilometres and the territorial water of the Indian Ocean was 64,000 square kilometres, and inland fresh water bodies being 62,000 square kilometres, however, its waters were believed to host 2,736,248 tonnes of fish.

Expounding, he said Lake Victoria has 2,143,248 tonnes, Lake Tanganyika-295,000 tonnes, Lake Nyasa 168,000 tonnes and smaller water bodies collectively host 30,000 tonnes and its Indian Ocean water carrying 100,000 tonnes of fish.

However, he said Tanzania spends a total of 100bn/-annually in importing fish, milk and meat while the country is rich in livestock and tonnes of fishes in various Lakes, ocean and rivers.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Water Chairman Mahmoud Mgimwa (Mufindi North MP) thanked the ministry for establishing the desk that was coordinated by Mr Steven Michael.

"We congratulate Minister Mpina for walking his talk. It is an exemplary job to have established this desk and become operational within a short time," Mr Mgimwa noted.

He said the desk would stimulate the growth and development of the two sectors and contribute significantly to the national economy.